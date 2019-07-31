Taste explosion and plenty of choice for all at Sheffield's Cutlery Works food hall

Chocolate milkshake, known as Yarders Milkshake, from Bullion Chocolate.

Boasting two floors of permanent and semi-permanent restaurants, communal dining spaces and bars in trendy Kelham Island, it was the perfect place for myself and boyfriend Ryan to visit on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Having the choice of several places to eat, while staying under one roof, was ideal. I am a vegetarian and he is a meat lover who cannot eat many fruit and vegetables due to a medical condition. These opposing diets can make finding a place to eat that suits us both difficult, but we were pleased to find we both had plenty of choice here.

I used the Milestone Group app to order our food, a handy tool which allows you to order from all of the restaurants, pay on card, and have your food delivered direct to your table.

The Cutlery Works in Sheffield. The former cutlery works is now a indoor food market with multiple restaurants and bars. Picture: Chris Etchells

For starters, Ryan chose cured salmon, poached eggs and Hollandaise crumpets, (£8.50), from Fin & Bone, a restaurant famed for providing top quality meat and fish dishes, cooked on the bone over fire.

Ryan told me the dish was very well seasoned and he was very happy with the amount of salmon given. The textures complimented each other well and was a very satisfying start to the meal, he added.

I did not choose to have a starter, as I wanted to save space for dessert. I ate at Shed, which has made a name for itself providing healthy plant-based fast food. The meal I had was a vegan mac and cheese, (£8.50), with a side of wedges, (£3). Since our visit, the cafe has now closed, however, you can still get a range of tasty and virtuous vegan food from a Shed vending machine which is available there.

The food available will definitely have you feeling smug as you eat something which is both wonderfully delicious and good for health.

Ryan chose a chicken curry from MA-ba for his main, (£8.95), which he ate with eager enthusiasm and said it was one of the best curries he has ever eaten – high praise indeed from a man who counts curry as one of his favourite meals and has tried many.

He said the curry had an explosion of flavours, the meat was incredibly tender and the array of spices was incredible, without overwhelming the senses.

For dessert, we decided to treat ourselves to a double dose of chocolate heaven from Bullion, provider of chocolate goodies made from the finest cocoa beans.

We ordered two chocolate milkshakes, known as Yarders milkshakes, (£5.95), and then wandered over to the nearby counter to have a look at which brownies we wanted. The ice cream in the shakes is hand crafted in Sheffield.

The brownies are priced at £3.85 each, but as it was close to the end of the week the man kindly offered to give us four for £9.93. How would we resist?We each chose a classic single origin chocolate brownie, and I also took a cherry Bakewell brownie while Ryan had a caramel ganache brownie.

The milkshake and the brownie were extremely rich and decadent which was perfect for us as we each have a big sweet tooth. The single origin brownie may have been a classic, but it was not what was expected - it was much better.

It melted in the mouth, with a beautifully intense and smooth chocolate flavour. A must try for any chocolate lover.