These are the top 10 places to have an adventure in the UK

These destinations have been ranked as the 10 best in the UK for the greatest adventures

Almost nine in 10 (88 per cent) of Brits now identify themselves as 'adven-tourists', with exciting, activity based experiences being top of their holiday wish-list, according to new research commissioned by TV channel Dave. If you have the explorer gene and are keen to experience new thrills on holiday, these destinations have been ranked as the 10 best in the UK for the greatest adventures, based on votes by the public.