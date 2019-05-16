These three stunning Sheffield homes are ideal for bigger families

This week we’re working on the theory that bigger is definitely better, with these stunning four-bedroom properties for bigger families in Sheffield.

Camborne Road

Plenty of curb appeal at this Don Avenue property

Guide Price £350,000 - £375,000.

Located on a tree lined street in the little known area of Birley Carr you will find this impressive and striking detached period property that offers super stylish and spacious accommodation. Enter the property through the imposing front door and be greeted with a delightful hallway that is bright and airy with the stunning staircase rising to the first floor landing. Take a right and you will move into the lounge that has a feature stove fireplace and like the rest of the renewed sash style windows the bespoke wooden shutters certainly catch your eye. To the other side of the door is the formal dining room and there is a ground floor wc towards the end of the entrance hallway. At the back of the property on the ground floor is the most amazing Kitchen with beautiful Quartz work surfaces and a large breakfast Island with a useful utility room too. The stunning Kitchen overlooks the delightful garden at the rear and like the majority of the property there is underfloor heating. Under the imposing staircase another surprise as steps descend into the lower level with useful storage solutions and the fourth double bedroom. To the first floor the spacious landing gives access to three very generous double bedrooms, the master having an en-suite shower room. There is a family Shower Room also to this floor. Outside the property there is nothing to disappoint with a long driveway providing plenty of off road parking leading to a single detached garage. The garden is private and incorporates both lawn and seating areas. The property is near to local shops and amenities, the nearby transport links and the open countryside. This is such a rare opportunity to purchase such a divine period home that has had a huge amount of love injected into it's superb renovation

Southwood

Guide Price £375,000 - £385,000

***Open House Saturday 25th May 11.30am - 12.30pm***

As you drive onto the cul-de-sac in Wadsley Park Village you will find this beautiful four bedroom detached family home. A driveway to park at least a couple of vehicles and ample storage space in the front of the garage. Enter the home into the hallway with a ground floor wc, to the left a spacious lounge and at the end of the hallway you will enter the real wow factor room of the house, the stunning Dining Kitchen. This social room integrates all you will require for family life with a high specification Kitchen, a sitting area with feature wall as well as a dining space that wraps round the side, which in turn leads to a Utility Room. To the rear of the property this fabulous room overlooks the private garden that has a real sense of serenity and peace as well as a great entertaining space that links back through with the Dining Kitchen. Upstairs the property offers four spacious bedrooms with the master having an en-suite shower room and a walk in wardrobe. There is a family bathroom as well as a further en-suite shower room to the second bedroom. The location is highly desirable and within easy distance of transport links, schools and amenities. This is a fantastic family home that is looking for a new family to take full advantage of what if offers.

Don Avenue

This Southwood home is in a highly desirable location

Guide Price £320,000 - £340,000

***Open House Saturday 25th May 1pm-2pm***

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought after area of Wharncliffe Side you will find this simply stunning four bedroom detached family home that has had no expense spared by the current owners. Fall in love as soon as you pull up as this home has certainly got curb appeal. Upon entry into the spacious and inviting hallway you are greeted with style and decadence. The ground floor flows very well from one room to another making you feel straight at home. The Lounge has a bay window, a stunning feature fireplace and double doors through to the open plan kitchen and dining area. The rear of the property has the most amazing open plan living, dining and kitchen experience with a feature stove, high specification kitchen and fabulous views overlooking the delightful garden. To the left of the hallway you will find a further living space that is currently utilised as a music room with a mezzanine level and laundry area. Upstairs the property does not disappoint with a fantastic master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three further rooms and a family bathroom. Bedroom three is currently used as a dressing room with excellent storage solutions. Outside with the decked area, privacy and mature garden you really feel that this is part of the living space, perfect for entertaining. Wharncliffe Side as a location is quiet, family orientated with great access to local amenities, transport links and the open countryside. If you would like to live in your very own show home then you certainly need to arrange a viewing at this wonderful home.