Thirteen reasons to visit the packed Sheffield Food Festival 2019
From decadent cakes to worldwide cuisine, and gin pairing to locally made ales, Sheffield Food Festival celebrates the best of food and drink.
The event takes place in the city centre next weekend, from Friday May 24 until Monday May 27, and here are our top 13 reasons to visit this year.
1. Street Eats
Fancy mac and cheese with a glass of fizz from Fizz and Fromage? Or maybe pie with a splash of Hendo's from Pie Eyed? Check out the many stalls across the city centre
2. Discover gin
Liam Ridge from Broomhill restaurant Butcher and Catch and Cynthia King from Sir Robin of Locksley Gin are hosting an event at the Demo Theatre Kitchen on the Friday night
3. Ready, Steady, Cook
Watch Seymour Millington and Charlie Curran go head to head in a cook off using ingredients from Whirlow Hall Farm on the Saturday.
4. Have a cocktail
Bars include The Fountain Bar serving local ales and cocktails from Beetlejuice in the Peace Gardens. There's also a gin bar and chocolate champagne.
