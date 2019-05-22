This is how you can cook your dishes in a professional kitchen and serve them to the public

A home cook has been given the chance to cook their dishes in a professional kitchen, whilst also raising money for their favourite charity.

The event, called ‘Head Chef for the night’ offered Carol Oldfield, from Chapeltown, the opportunity to cook a two course meal for their friends, family and the public at Blend Kitchen with Chef Chris Hanson.

She also had a team to support her and help them cook up her culinary creations, which included meatballs for her main.

The Blend Kitchen team then taught her to make the ultimate boozy tiramisu for dessert.

Money raised from the night will be going towards Carol’s charity of choice the RSPCA.

Blend founder and head chef Chris Hanson has previously worked at leading Sheffield restaurants Whitley Hall and Staindrop Lodge.

He also joined his wife in taking part in in BBC 2 TV series ‘The Restaurant’ with legendary French chef Raymond Blanc.

Blend Kitchen is a unique social enterprise restaurant run by Sheffield based Community Interest Company Blend Cook Eat Share. It was opened in July last year.

It serves an eclectic day time and night menu to diners and also provides practical training and work experience to people who may find it hardest to enter the jobs market, including people with learning disabilities or mental health conditions, ex-offenders, people who’ve experienced homelessness and parents returning to the world of work.

If you’ve got a dish you love to cook and are interested in raising money for a good cause, get in touch with the Blend team about becoming head chef for the night on e-mail at blendcookeatshare@gmail.com or call 07468417353.

Each home cook will work with the chefs at Blend Kitchen to design a personalised menu followed by one-to-one tuition ahead of hosting their evening at the Pinstone Street restaurant.

For those who fancy themselves as the next Gordon Ramsay or even Heston Blumenthal, this is their chance to show people what they can do.

Meals will start at just £12.50 for two courses, with £2.50 from each meal, plus any other donations which are raised on the night, going to the charity or local community group chosen by the guest chef.