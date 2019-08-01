This is how you can help a Sheffield Mexican restaurant win a £25,000 makeover from Deliveroo

Khalid Wani, owner of Amigos Mexican Kitchen in Sheffield.

Khalid Wani, owner of Amigos Mexican Kitchen, has asked people to vote for his establishment in a competition run by food delivery giant, Deliveroo.

Amigos is an award-winning restaurant that specialises in halal Mexican street food. It has been open since 2010 and is looking to open up their interior to fit bar, which will help them expand their menu to include dessert options.

Khalid said: “Our progress has always been a proud moment for the local community. I would like to win the Deliveroo Restaurant Makeover because I think it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase what we’ve been doing.

“I think one of the things which can really help the business us when we have something outside on display. So we would like to spend it on extending the bar into a dessert bar as well.

“With Deliveroo coming in, obviously we will get the professional help to actually design it properly rather than trying to do everything ourselves. Please vote for Amigos Mexican Kitchen.”

Deliveroo’s Restaurant Makeover project was launched to support independent restaurants.

Amigos Mexican Kitchen, on London Road, is one of six restaurants across the country who are in for the chance to boost their business with the makeover.

Over 500 restaurants across the UK applied for a chance to win the prize, with a panel of external judges whittling down the applications to a shortlist of six – and now the public will have the final say.

Justin Landsberger, Commercial Director at Deliveroo said “We’re really excited to launch this competition and give independent restaurants around the UK the chance to win an exciting £25,000 makeover project. The shortlist includes six incredible restaurants with amazing stories and we’re looking forward to seeing who our customers vote to win.”

There are only two more days left to vote. Please visit www.deliveroorestaurantmakeovers.co.uk before August 9 to cast your vote for Amigos Mexican Kitchen.

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski.