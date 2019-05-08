They say dogs are a man’s best friend, and now you can even enjoy afternoon tea with your pet pooch, thanks to the opening of a new cafe.

The Coffee Kennel, Darnall, has been opened by dog lovers Neil Losada and his fiance Claire Fullwood, who run adjoining dog training centre Best Behaviour K9.

Claire said: “Our dream has always been to open a coffee shop that is different to the norm. What better way than to incorporate that dream than with a successful business and a passion for dogs.

“We provide a dog friendly coffee shop, which is the first of its kind in Yorkshire, offering a relaxed atmosphere where our clients can enjoy drinks, snacks, and cakes while watching the classes we run.

“They can also visit the coffee shop prior to, or after, their training sessions. We offer a breakfast and a lunchtime service to businesses as we are within a large industrial estate and want to provide food and drink for the workers.

“The cafe is dog friendly, so people can bring in their own dogs, but you don’t have to have a dog of your own to visit. You don’t have to train with us either.

“The cafe is open to everyone who would enjoy being in an environment with dogs. We welcome all dogs too, everything from a Great Dane to a Chihuahua.”

The coffee shop, at 74 Catley Road, opened its doors for the first time at the weekend – and hundreds of dog lovers visited the venue to enjoy a cuppa while they watched a K9 training class.

Claire said: “It was quite unbelievable, the amount of people who came on Saturday. There were hundreds over the day, there was one point when you couldn’t move in the shop and we had to stop serving food because we ran out of ingredients. We didn’t expect it, but we were very pleased.”

The cafe is open from 8.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday and 8am until 5.30pm on Saturday. On Saturday, classes run throughout the day and customers will be able to watch them while they relax with their food and drink.

Food choices range from all day breakfast, including sausage, bacon, egg, beans, mushrooms, hash browns and toast, to sandwiches, paninis, and homemade cakes and sweet treats, such as scones, peanut butter slices and coffee cake.

There’s also a menu specifically for dogs, with treats including a ‘puppichino’.

Claire said: “At the weekend, people were coming in and buying food for themselves and their dog. The food went down very well. Soon, you will be able to book a table and enjoy afternoon tea with your dog too.”

Search ‘The Coffee Kennel' on Facebook for more details.