This lovely five bedroom home close to the Peak District is for sale

This is an oppourtunity for a family to move in to a large four/five bedroom home.

This is a detached family home, called Holmhurst Farm, it also has full planning permission for a separate three bedroom detached bungalow.

Holmhurst Farm in Dore, which is for sale with Saxton Mee. By Bev Beard Photography.

If the new owners decide to build such a bungalow, this could be sold separately or would be ideal for a dependent relative.

The ground level of the house, on Long Line, Dore, consists of a large reception room/dining room, study area, inner hall, large sitting room, separate dining room, conservatory, bathroom, separate w.c., single bedroom, breakfast kitchen, family room/snug, utility room, cloakroom and single bedroom.

On the first floor there is a large landing, large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two further bedrooms, bathroom and separate w.c. There are also attractive gardens to the front and rear.

There is also space available to keep horses, making this the perfect home for an animal-loving family.

There are nine stables and and a paddock of approximately 1.6 acres and lovely open country views to the front and rear.

The house, sold by Saxton Mee, is in a great location, and within a short walk or drive of the excellent amenities of Dore Village, first class schooling, restaurants and public transport.

Holmhurst Farm in Dore, which is for sale with Saxton Mee. By Bev Beard Photography.

It is also on the fringe of the beautiful open countryside of the Peak District National Park.

Downstairs, the large Reception Room/Garden Room has a flagged floor and fireplace to one end.

There is also a study area, an iInner hall with a bar area, a sitting room with mahogany fireplace surround and open fire with Baxi dog grate, a separate dining room with patio doors leading through to conservatory. Patio doors lead out on to the garden.

There is also a bathroom with a full suite, a separate wc with wash hand basin, a single bedroom, a breakfast kitchen with good range of base and wall units and also a family room/snug with an open fire.

There is aslo a lobby, utility room, cloakroom and another single bedroom on the grpund floor.

On the first floor, there is a large landing leading to a master bedroom, which is a very large double bedroom with great views. Attached to it is an en-suite bathroom which has a full suite and lovely country views.

There are other two further double bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate wc.

Outside, the property is set well back from the road with an attractive front garden with lawn and well stocked established borders.

A long wide driveway provides extensive off road parking and gives access to the rear. There is a level garden area with patio, lawn and borders. The driveway giving access to the substantial stable block, with nine stables, tack room and hay/feed storage area.

Planning permission is in place for the demolition of existing stable block and covered areas and change of use to a detached bungalow.

The bungalow would briefly be to comprise, a long entrance hall, large open plan living kitchen area leading through to a dining area and sitting area, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, double bedroom two, double bedroom three and family bathroom. Planning permission was granted on November 15, 2018. A copy of the planning permission and plans are available.

The property has gas central heating, double glazing and all mains services.

Offers in the region of £899,500 The negotiators for this property are James Mee and Sarah McDonagh. Call 0114 467 1597 or visit Saxton Mee, 949-951 Ecclesall Road to view.