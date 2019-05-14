This week’s walk Haworth with Dearne Valley Ramblers!

Sunday 19 May Haworth

Walk along the Bronte Way to the Bronte waterfalls. Over Bronte Bridge and up to a ruin called Top Withins, supposedly Wuthering Heights. Walk into Haworth to see the celebrations of the 1940's. Dress to impress! Starting point: Meet Penistone Hill Country Park, off Moorside Lane, Haworth. BD22 9RD. Please note the road up to the car park is rough! Grid reference: SE021355.

Nearest postcode: BD22 9RD. Start time: 10:00. Estimated finish time: 14:15. Moderate 7.5 miles / 12.1 km. Contact details: Nigel & Christine Hebden.

Telephone: 01226755893 or 07762383830.