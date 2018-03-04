Top cat Bobby at RSPCA Sheffield needs a new home

If you love felines then Bobby could be just the cat to make your life complete.

Bobby is a cute old boy who is looking for a new home to call his own.

He came into RSPCA in Stadium Way in Sheffield on February 16. He is a domestic short haired cat that is black and white in colour.

The cat is 13 years eight months of age and he is not thought to have any health issues.

It is not known exactly what he is like around children but it is felt by RSPCA staff that he could interact alright with a dog in the house if it was a relaxed and quiet canine.

It is also felt that Bobby could be alright with a relaxed and quiet cat. Bobby’s favourite food is James Wellbeloved Complete.

Staff member at RSPCA Sheffield, Adam Spencer, said: “Now this handsome older gent is Bobby. This wonderful cat was adopted from us in 2006, but has sadly recently returned to us due to his owner’s ill health. This boy has been loved and adored by his owner for the last 11 years and he is looking for a retirement home where he can be cared for and loved just the same.”

Adam added: “When he came back to us Bobby just settled straight back into our routines and cattery life. He’s absolutely no trouble at all! He loves a fuss and a good snooze in the sun, but his favourite thing in the whole world right now is catnip.”

Adam said that Bobby can bust some “right moves” with catnip, putting all the youngsters to shame.

Adam further added: “Although he is in his teens Bobby does still like to be active and enjoys exploring his surroundings. The ideal home for Bobby is one where he can laze around all day and put his paws up, as he is super easy going. But we do know that he hasn’t really come into contact with tiny humans so a home where any children are older would be better. This way our sweet boy can get the rest he needs and any children will understand his senior needs. Could gorgeous Bobby be your new companion?” For more call 0114 289 8050.”