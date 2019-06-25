Toytown brings family fun to Crystal Peaks

Crystal Peaks

Toytown will be opening a store at the award winning Sheffield shopping centre by the end of June.

The company was founded in Belfast in 1980 and has since then grown into one of the country’s largest independent toy shops.

Toytown was the winner of the 2016 Specialist Multiple Toy Retailer of the Year award, the 2017 Specialist Multiple Retailer of the Year and the 2017 Overall Toy Retailer of the Year, while in 2018 it was shortlisted again as Specialist Multiple Toy Retailer of the Year.

Toytown’s range of top family favourite brands includes Lego, Playmobil and Little Tikes as well as a full range of baby and nursery equipment.

“Crystal Peaks will be our 29th store, and our fifth new opening this year, in what can only be described as our most ambitious expansion plan to date,” said the company’s Sharon Barbour.

“We are really excited to be able to bring Toytown to Crystal Peaks and are thrilled with the reception we have received from centre manager Lee Greenwood and the team there.

“We are well known for our choice of popular brands and fantastic prices and we can't wait to share this with the shoppers of Sheffield.”

Lee Greenwood commented: “We are delighted to be welcoming Toytown to Crystal Peaks.