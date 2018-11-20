Fancy a festive treat?

READ MORE: Discover the magic at Meadowhall's mystical Unicorn Meadow

A Butlins performance

There is still time to book your family into Butlin’s for Christmas – and with the current Black Friday offers, you can enjoy the four-night break from just £79pp if you book before midnight on Tuesday November 27 (price based upon four sharing Silver self-catering accommodation).

Starting on Sunday December 23, the break includes Father Christmas’s Winter Grotto, a firework display, the Skyline Snowstorm, Cinderella Rocks pantomime and shows from Teletubbies, Mr Men Little Miss and Danger Mouse.

READ MORE: Fly from Doncaster Sheffield Airport with Flybe for ONLY £25

There are also festive arts and crafts, and pottery painting, as well as a Christmassy Silent Cinema, and the price of the break also includes the Traditional Fairground and Splash Waterworld.

Breaks that include Christmas Day are available at all three of Butlin’s seaside resorts in Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness. For more details and to book, go to butlins.com/christmas