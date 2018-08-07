Travel review: Picturesque Norfolk has everything for that perfect British family break

I'd been to Great Yarmouth several time when I was a child and so after having a family of my own I couldn't wait to return.

Although the drive to the seaside resort was long, always seems longer with a toddler in the back shouting to get out, the stress of everyday life soon disappeared as we arrived.

The adventure playground at Cherry Tree Holiday Park

With my young son a British holiday was ideal - not having to pack everything in a suitcase to fit within an airlines weight limit - and with the heatwave set to continue, it couldn't have been more perfect.

As it turned out we didn't need to bring the endless amounts of toys we'd packed, as my two-and-a-half-year-old was more than entertained with all the facilities at our holiday park and the various attractions nearby.

We stayed Parkdean Resorts’ Cherry Tree Holiday Park on the outskirts of the Norfolk town, and enjoyed every single second.

No sooner had we arrived than my son was on the 2p slot machines, mesmerised by the flashing flights and determined to win the small plastic toy inside.

Gorleston Beach near Cherry Tree Holiday Park

After the drive we decided to eat at the resort. I was on holiday so cooking was the last thing on my mind.

The Coast Bar and Kitchen serves up delicious meals from breakfast through to evening meals, with a wide-variety of choice.

Our caravan had everything we needed and was comfortable and extremely modern.

Gone are the days of all squashing together in a small living space, and even smaller bedrooms.

The outdoor pool at Cherry Tree Holiday Park

The spacious caravan had three bedrooms, two toilets and all the mod cons.

The kitchen was well stocked with equipment including and there was a television and dining room area.

Parkdean Resorts are specifically designed for families, and so there is so much to do. They are an ideal place for a holiday, without breaking the bank.

We went during the midst of the heatwave so made the most of the outdoor swimming pool, which had a separate toddler area. At times it really did feel like we were visiting the Mediterranean.

There is also an indoor play area which had plenty to keep children occupied, although admittedly the beautiful weather meant we never ventured to use it.

There is also two outdoor playgrounds, a fitness suite and mini golf among the other attractions and a kids club.

The Showroom bar has daily entertainment and there is also a sport lounge, which my husband appreciated and escaped to to watch one of England's World Cup matches.

We visited the local beaches in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston and splashed in the sea, built sandcastles, collected shells and ate fish and chips - all the things you do on a great British holiday.

Infact there was such much to do, a return visit is definitely in order to visit some of the attractions we couldn't fit in.

As a special treat we ventured a little further away one day, not for the lack of activities nearby but purely to fill my little lad's love of animals.

We visit Africa Alive! which is a 30 minute drive away and boasts a vast array of animals and birds including lions, giraffes, monkeys, flamingos, goats, lemurs and bushbabies.

It also has various playgrounds and live shows which kept entertained in between viewing the animals.

Originally I would have opted to go abroad for a summer break, mainly for the guaranteed sunshine, but this break was a perfect family holiday.

We had a great time from start to finish - and most importantly spent quality time together as a family.

FACT FILE:

Park: Parkdean Resorts’ Cherry Tree Holiday Park

Location: Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, NR31 9QR

Facilities: :This popular holiday park offers indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an amusement arcade, crazy golf course and a wildlife nature trail. For a bite to eat visit the Coast Bar & Kitchen, and there’s evening entertainment at the Showbar.

What’s nearby: Great Yarmouth is a bustling seaside resort with lots to explore, from beaches to funfairs. Nearby there’s Time and Tide Museum where your family can take an exciting journey into the past and discover the town's rich maritime and fishing heritage or why not visit the Merrivale Model Village where you can enjoy the English countryside in miniature as you watch the Merrivale Railway go by.

Prices:

Summer Short Break: Arriving Friday 17 August for three nights, priced at £329 (was £369, saving £40) staying in a Stokesby caravan which sleeps up to six.

October short-break: Arriving Monday 15 October for four nights, priced at £119 (was £139, saving £20) staying in a Stokesby caravan which sleeps up to six.

To book: Visit www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk or call 0330 123 4850