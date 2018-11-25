Travel review: Sweet treat for guests as Hotel Indigo York takes inspiration from city's chocolate heritage

Stepping in from a dark, drizzly evening into the reception of the Hotel Indigo York, I was ready to forget about the stresses of work, overcrowded and delayed trains, and an imminent house move.

The aforementioned trains meant we arrived just as we'd been due to sit down to dinner, so it was very much appreciated when the friendly receptionist not only gave a warm welcome but also offered to adjust our reservation without us needing to ask.

Also in travel: You can travel to these Christmas markets in Europe for less than £145 from Leeds Bradford Airport



We'd been booked into one of the larger standard rooms on the ground floor, tucked away at the back of the hotel near the gym that is available for the more energetic guests.

Our well-sized double room, inspired by York's confectionery connections, featured rich brown and dark red fabrics, dark brown wooden panelling reminiscent of a chocolate bar and a selection of complimentary sweet treats.

There were plenty of other nice touches too like the welcome card on the desk and another message of greeting on the mirror above, fresh milk in the fridge and complimentary bottled water.

All the rooms include a working desk with complimentary Wi-Fi.

The ensuite bathroom, complete with a spacious walk-in rainfall shower, also had a selection of toiletries from H2K of Harrogate and slippers for those who find the slate floor too cold for their liking.

As tempting as it felt to collapse onto the bed, turn on the 40in Smart TV and eat chocolate all evening, our dinner reservation in the hotel's No 88 Walmgate restaurant awaited.

Also in travel: Ski, snowboard and super luge in La Plagne



The Indigo York is in a prime city centre location on Walmgate, a street dotted with a number of independent restaurants, cafes and bars that's a 10 minute amble from the main shopping streets and the famous Shambles.

Situated on Walmgate, the Hotel Indigo York is only a short walk from the main shopping streets.

Given the vast array of options available, a hotel restaurant might not ordinarily be your first choice - but this place has some seriously tasty Yorkshire fare on offer and great service to match.

Refreshed by a Masons Yorkshire gin and tonic and a pint of ale, we tucked into a charcuterie board laden with sourdough, house chutney, local cheeses, cured meats, pate and pickles.

This was followed by a generous helping of sausage and mash with a Black Sheep Ale and onion gravy, and the 88 Mixed Grill - 4oz sirloin, 4oz gammon, sausage, black pudding, fried egg and chips.

The quality of ingredients and cooking really shone through, so it was with heavy heart and groaning waistbands that we turned down the offer of dessert and waddled off to bed.

No 88 Walmgate, the hotel's restaurant and bar, offers a menu inspired by local Yorkshire produce.

Also in travel: Prague - The Czech Republic ups its game for golfers



It was nearly 9am the next morning before either of us stirred thanks to the comfortable beds and thick curtains, and there was no need to race to breakfast either since it runs right through to 11am on Saturdays.

Dinner the night before had been superb, but the breakfast spread was really something else with tables packed full of locally baked breads, pastries and cereals, fruit, yogurt, cheese and cold cuts.

As well as the usual teas and coffees, there's a selection of juices, including the option to squeeze your own orange juice - and a smoothie of the day.

There's also a selection of hot dishes from which we chose the scrambled eggs and smoked salmon with Haxby Bakehouse Sourdough and smoked butter, and the full Yorkshire breakfast.

Having missed out on dessert the night before, we even indulged in a waffle dripping in Nutella and maple syrup to round things off.

The bar area in the hotel's restaurant, No 88 Walmgate.

Well and truly set up for the day, we gathered our bags from our rooms and headed out into the city for a day of sightseeing with the first stop, naturally, being the York Chocolate Story museum. You can never have too much chocolate...

Chocolate package

Enjoy two nights accommodation, a delicious three-course dinner for two at No. 88 Walmgate restaurant on the first night, a full Yorkshire breakfast and admission tickets to the York Chocolate Story for two where visitors can unwrap the secrets of chocolate making.

There's also a bottle of bubbly and a chocolate treat in each room, making this the perfect escape for couples.

Call 01904 231333, email info@inyork.co.uk or visit www.hotelindigoyork.co.uk for full details.