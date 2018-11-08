Trophy winning choir from Hillsborough hit the high notes

Vivacity Choir from Hillsborough hit the high notes and came home with a trophy when they took part in the North Wales Choral Festival.

Members of the choir, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, said they were thrilled to be placed third in their category.

They competed in the mixed choir’s ‘Just for Fun’ category at the festival, which is aimed at non-auditioned community and charity choirs who get together to sing for fun, which is what Vivacity are all about.

Musical director, Claire McAuley, said: ”I am just so proud of the whole choir. They pulled out all the stops for our performance and they were great and really deserved to bring a trophy back to Sheffield!”

Vivacity Choirs next concert is Saturday the 15th of December 6.30pm at Victoria Hall Methodist Church, Norfolk Street. Tickets are £6 in advance and are available from the website, through choir members or by calling our box office on 0114 2845866.