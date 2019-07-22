We went to Kelham Island's latest restaurant and this is what we thought

Saw Grinders Union

Saw Grinders Union is one of the newest places and on the list for us to try tonight.

The new cafe bar and restaurant that has recently opened at Globe Works serves up American classics with sophisticated touch, also boosts a cafe with a great selection of sandwiches and cakes.

Amazing cocktails, craft beer, delicious food, coffee and so much more.

The name Saw Grinders Union harks back to the building's roots as a steel works and the nineteenth century union of the same name.

The infamous Saw Grinders Union was set up by William Broadhead, himself a landlord, and was committed to the struggle against unorganised labour.

The Globe Works complex was originally built in 1825 as a purpose-built cutlery and tool works, and is one of the oldest buildings in the area.

The current owners also have plans for the engine house on the north-west side of the second courtyard, which they hope to try and turn into retail units and office space for ‘hot desking’.

A cobbled courtyard leads you in to a pleasant outdoor seated area which then leads on to a quaint bar, fairy lights and comfy sofas, a relaxing place ready to browse the menu.

Friendly and welcoming staff add to the relaxing feel of he place. The menu is varied but small.

We opted for two starters to share chicken tenders, £5, chicken pieces coated in breadcrumbs accompanied with a hot buffalo sauce, halloumi fries, £6, chunks of squeaky cheese deep fried and served with a chimichurri sauce, both on a bed of salad with spicy chill's on top.

For mains we decided to share the fondue, how can you resist if you are a cheese lover, an ultimate sharing experience of locally and continental cheeses melted in to a gorgeous creamy cheese, £24, we upgraded to a meat selection, £10 to accompany the selection of soft bread chunks, pickled gherkins, creamy potatoes and grapes.

Personally we didn't think that gherkins and grapes complimented the fondue, the meat selection was strips of sirloin steak, a little bit on the chewy side, pork belly pork which was tender and a had a crispy skin, well seasoned chicken bites, and sausage medallions all perfect size for dipping in!

Our fondue was complimented with a couple of large glasses of Rioja Santiago wine, a lovely experience to share with someone.

There was only a small selection of deserts on the menu and we didn't really have room but the margarita cheesecake sounded divine, maybe next time.

This a great venue with a delightful relaxing atmosphere and a distinctive interior design.

Breakfast and Brunch is also served in the adjoining cafe offering eggs, toast, homemade granola, soups and cakes.

There is an an after work option of drinks between 4-7pm, sample cocktails two for £10 or a selection of light and refreshing gins.