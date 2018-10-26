What Halloween themed events can I take part in Doncaster this weekend?

Doncaster town centre is getting geared up for Halloween.

A series of activities are taking place across Doncaster town centre, where businesses have signed up to a Trick of Treat Treasure Map on Saturday October 27.

Events are also planned at Doncaster Market on October 30, with an event called Hair-Raising Halloween running from 11am until 3pm. That will include: Free face painting, free children's rides, free pumpkin carving, a skeleton Treasure Hunt and a fancy dress competiton, judged at 1pm by the Trax FM gazebo.

A leaflet has been published carrying details of the events on October 27. They are:

Dreambakes, 3 Priory House, Priory Walk

Decorate free Halloween biscuits. 9am to 5pm.

The Shoe Room, 8 Priory Walk

Arts and crafts sessions at The Shoe Room. Decorate your free mask or pumpkin, 9am to 5pm.

Doncaster Little Theatre, King Street

Prior to the evening performance of the Rocky Horror Show staff will be on hand during the afternoon to give you a sneak peak of the theatre and fill your goodie bag with ghoulish treats.

Open throughout the afternoon.

Enigma Rooms, 37 Hallgate

Mr Enigmas trick or treat lucky dip, for those taking part in the trail, one for kids and one for adults which includes discount vouchers, and the chance to win a free game. Free spooky biscuits and cakes. 10am to 8pm

Edwards and Walker, 16 Priory Place

Have your picture taken wearing spooky specs and props and receive a free treat bag. 9am to 5pm.

Knit and Stitch, 26 Market Place

Mini treasure hunt within the shop. 9am to 5pm

The Cirque Foundation, 2nd Floor, Silver House, Silver Street

Make your own evil clown mask in the crazy craft room or have your face or nails painted with creepy designs. 9am to 5pm, ring the downstairs bell to gain entry.

Top Gun Laser Tag, 13-16 Church View, Grey Friars Road

Magician performing tricks throughout the day, colouring competitions for the little ones and a draw to win free games. 10:30am to 8pm

Pud store, 6 Kingsgate

Events from 9am to 5pm

Reptile Rendezvous, 28 Kingsgate, Waterdale

Meet the scary animals and receive a Halloween treat. 9am to 5pm

Guilt Furrie Vegan, Stall 27 International Food Hall Doncaster Market

Feel inside the mystery carriages and guess what ghoulish things are inside, complete the challenge to win a treat. Prizes and a trophy for the best fancy dress costume. 9am to 4:30pm

Wonderland Awaits, 26 Frenchgate

Halloween cakes and treats. Halloween raffle. 10am to 5pm

K&A Occasions, 8 Kingsgate, Waterdale

Halloween craft activities also sweetie treat games and bouncy castle. 9am to 5pm