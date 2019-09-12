This is when you can meet Wallace and Gromit at a festival dedicated to cheese in Sheffield

CheeseFest is coming to Sheffield

CheeseFest UK comes to Sheffield for a day of delicious cheese-based cuisine on Saturday, September 28.

Experience some of the cheesiest cheeses in the world with melted raclette, cheese wheels, gooey mozzarella sticks and a whole host of cheese-tastic tastes from the UK's best cheese traders.

There will also be street food vendors providing melted delights for you to try, taste, and buy.

There will also be great selection of craft beers and wines on offer to match all the cheese dishes.

This year, the festival will also be celebrating 30 years of some of the most famous lovers of cheese, Wallace and Gromit.

CheeseFest promises to be a grand day out for all the family with a jam packed programme of feasting and entertainment hosted by the world’s most famous cheese ambassadors Wallace and Gromit.

Kids of all ages will be able to enjoy model making, life-size vehicles, film screenings of popular Wallace and Gromit movies, and a meet and greet with Wallace and Gromit themselves.

Cheesefest will be at Ponds Forge International Centre. Get tickets from cheesefestuk.com/sheffield.

There will be a Chilean wine tasting and food pairing evening on Thursday, September 26 at Trippets Lounge Bar.