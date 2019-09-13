This is where you can taste over 50 ciders in Sheffield this weekend

A festival dedicated to cider is happening in Sheffield, bringing over 50 ciders from 10 producers to food hall Kommune.

Kommune have teamed up with Hogan’s cider and are going to host Sheffield’s first dedicated cider festival today at tomorrow.

The ciders will be available in many different forms including keg, hand pull, via bottle or out of a bag in a box. Some of the confirmed producers are Piltons, Greggs Pit, Cotswold, Little Pomona, Oliver’s and, of course, Hogan’s will be there too.

Sophie from Hogan’s said: “Hogan's are really excited to be working with Kommune to bring a new festival to Sheffield dedicated to cider. We have put together a line up of amazing producers from across the UK who will showcase over 50 different types of cider. It's definitely a festival not to be missed.”

It is hoped the festival will see people enjoying great cider from across the UK and trying something new. The producers of the cider will be there to answer any questions from customers and tell them more about the cider they are drinking.

The festival will be held in the events space at Kommune, past the bar and next to Hop Hideout who will also be involved by hosting ‘drink and think’ sessions with some of the producers.

Hop Hideout will also have plenty of bottled cider available to buy and take home.

The cider festival is dog and family friendly. Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult and do not need a ticket. Food will also be available as usual from all of the traders.

Tickets are £5 and can be bought at linktr.ee/Kommune. This includes your own cider glass, a ‘ciderpedia’ which gives information on all available ciders, free places on the ‘think and drink’ sessions at Hop Hideout and exclusive access to the many ciders on the line up.

The festival will start at 5pm today and then will run all day Saturday from 11am until 10:30pm.