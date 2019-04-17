Win a two night stay with dinner at Sheffield’s newly transformed Jurys Inn                                        

If you fancy a night in the heart of the city with a delicious dinner, this is your chance to win just that with Jurys Inn in Sheffield.

The hotel unveiled a £2.7 million transformation of its bedrooms, bar, restaurant and lobby late last year.

The winner of this competition with the Sheffield Telegraph, and their lucky guest, will enjoy a two night stay with breakfast in the newly designed bedrooms featuring stylish new interiors.

They will wake up in the exclusive DREAM bed, which has been designed with ultimate comfort in mind, complete with a feather and down duvet and plush pillows.

The prize also includes a sumptuous two course dinner at the on-site restaurant, which has just launched a brand new menu for guests through 2019.

The menu is packed with healthy meals and mouth-watering favourites like juicy burgers and artisan pizzas.

Located on Eyre Street in the heart of the city centre, Jurys Inn Sheffield is the perfect place to base yourself when visiting Sheffield.

It works whether you’re heading to one of the amazing events in the FlyDSA Arena, fancy a spot of shopping in Meadowhall shopping centre or are paying a visit to the popular area of Kelham Island to taste exciting craft beers or eat at the many food hotspots.

Entering the competition could not be any simpler.

For your chance to win this incredible prize, email your name and contact number to marketing@jurysinns.com by Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

The winner will be chosen at random.

Jurys Inn will only use entrant’s details for the purpose of this competition and all details supplied will be deleted after six months have passed.

Terms & Conditions

The prize is a two-night stay for two people sharing in a standard room, including breakfast on both mornings and a two-course dinner for two.

Drinks with the meal are not included in this prize.

Transport to the hotel is not included.

Winners must be aged over 18.

The prize is valid for six months, is non-transferable, non-amendable and subject to availability.

The prize must be booked in advance.

Usual JPIMedia terms and conditions also apply to this competition.

Visit www.jpimedia.co.uk/website-terms-conditions for more information on those terms and conditions.