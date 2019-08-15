Afternoon tea experience in The Flying Childers served at Chatsworth House.

We have one way to make it even better for you, as we have teamed up with Chatsworth House to offer one lucky reader, and a guest, afternoon tea.

You could win afternoon tea for two at Chatsworth's The Flying Childers. The prize includes afternoon tea for two, which is priced at £35 per person.

Afternoon tea at Chatsworth showcases the best of local produce, as well as the talents of its bakers who have created an array of delicious cakes and pastries, for the ultimate English experience.

Located in the Stables, the luxurious afternoon tea experience in the The Flying Childers is served on Wedgwood teaware and is available to book every day between 11.30am and 4.30pm.

The option is also available to upgrade your experience with a glass of prosecco or Laurent-Perrier Brut NV for a fee.

The Flying Childers menu starts with beetroot cured Scottish loch salmon with pickled fennel, beetroot pearls and a cucumber gel, followed by a selection of sandwiches and a freshly baked duo of scones with fruit with homemade jam and clotted cream.

Hartington blue cheese with onion marmalade comes next, with a selection of cakes and fancies to finish: pistachio and cherry financier, gold leaf topped macaroon, chocolate opera cake with mirror glaze, rhubarb and ginger custard tart, mini Bakewell tart and banoffee eclair.

There’s also a special afternoon tea menu so little ones can join in the fun too. The menu includes jam, ham and cheese sandwiches and freshly baked scones piled high with clotted cream and jam.

Children’s Afternoon Tea is £12.50 per child and served between 3pm and 4.30pm.

Sweet treats include a decorate-your-own gingerbread bear, a prickly but delicious hedgehog cake pop and a delightful marshmallow and macaroon toad stool, with a choice of a chocolate or strawberry milkshake.

To be in with your chance of winning, all you have to do is e-mail telegraph@jpress.co.uk with the answer to this question: What type of teaware is the afternoon tea in the The Flying Childers served on? Also please include your name and a contact number. Entries must be received by noon on August 22.

Afternoon Tea Week 2019 is from August 12 to 18. To find out more, please visit www.chatsworth.org/shopping-dining/afternoon-tea.