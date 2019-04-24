Win tickets for Great British Food Festival

Celebrating the best of British producers and street food vendors alongside demonstrations from celebrity chefs, the Great British Food Festival is back – and we have ten family passes to give away.

Back for it's fifth year in Derbyshire this May, the festival will take place at Hardwick Hall during the first Bank Holiday of the month.

The line-up includes over eighty Best of British producers and street food vendors, celebrity chef demos, talks, kids cookery lessons, great live music, a ‘cake off’ competition and ‘men versus food’ challenges.

Former The Great British Bake Off contest, Sheffield’s Howard Middleton will be one of the chefs who will also be judging the popular ‘cake off’, where amateur bakers compete head-to-head in two baking categories.

Howard said: “I love doing the demos and the cake off is great fun, it’s brilliant to see what the public can do.”

The Great British Food Festival has attracted lots of producers who will showcasing the best in local, seasonal and speciality food and drink.

It’s a great opportunity for visitors to get a real taste of the best of British by sampling, enjoying and buying a variety of produce.

The street food on offer is better than ever, with great veggie options and stalls for all tastes. There will be Mexican, Asian, Indian; as well as pulled pork, prime steak, and the best local burgers and sausages for those with more traditional tastes.

Dan Maycock, Festival Director, said: “We’re thrilled to be back at Hardwick, it’s a stunning venue. This year we have some great new chef demos, a new interactive BBQ stage and new bands for the public to enjoy.”

After you’ve done your foodie shopping, you will be able to sit outside in the grounds of the magnificent Elizabethan country house, enjoying tasty hot food, a refreshing drink or two, and great live music.

The event is to be held for three days, between May 4 and 6, opening 10am to 5pm each day. It provides the perfect recipe for a fun, foodie day out for the whole family.

A family pass allows entry for two adults and three children, aged five to 17 years old.

The Great British Food Festival will take in 12 venues around the UK this summer, with the Hardwick Hall event being the first event of the summer schedule.

To enter our competition, e-mail telegraph@jpimedia.co.uk with your name, address and contact number by Monday, April 29. JPI Media terms and conditions apply. Visit www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for more information, and details on how to enter the ‘cake off’ contest.