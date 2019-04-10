You can become Lord of the Manor at one of these three grand period properties for sale around Sheffield

These three properties hovering on the outskirts of Sheffield are all unique in character, are Grade ll Listed, and one will even bestow a title on you should you acquire it.

Would -be Lords of the Manor should take a look at Kimberworth Manor House, that is steeped in colourful history within the area.

Kimberworth Manor House

For anyone who holds the deeds to this particular significant property also receives the title of Lord along with them.

Titles aside, the Grade ll Listed sixteenth century stone-built manor house still boasts many original features, that include an impressive large marble fireplace in the main reception room.

With much living space, the house has six bedrooms, three of which enjoy en-suite facilities, along with a main family bathroom and a shower room.

The second floor has the potential to be converted in to an annexe, with a shower and toilet already fitted, and the possibility of another three bedrooms within a development.

Outside, a generous but enclosed garden extends to the rear of the house.

Far Broad Oak Farmhouse

On the market with Housesimple, the price of the Manor House, Church Street, is available to interested parties on application.

Barlborough Old Hall offers another opportunity to live in a Listed detached manor house.

It is one of few surviving h-shaped manor houses in the country, and was built between 1583 and 1618 out of sandstone from the Hardwick quarry.

The property was constructed for John Saville, then steward of the Rodes estate.

Designed by John Smythson, the five-bedroom property is all about balance and light.

It oozes charm and character with its medieval- style arched doorways, original fireplaces, and stone mullion and transom windows.

As regards its interior comforts, three of its bedrooms are en-suite, and it has a large fitted dining kitchen that includes an Aga stove.

Along with gardens outside, there is a garage, workshop and ample parking space for a number of vehicles.

Standing within Barlborough's old village, this manor house is conveniently near to amenities and has strong transport links, with the M1 close by.

For sale with Redbrik, this property carries a price tag of £740,000.

Just north of Penistone within stunning countryside is a prospect new to the market, Far Broad Oak Farmhouse.

Situated in Gunthwaite, and priced at £875,000, this property too is Grade ll Listed.

Its luxury farmhouse kitchen is within the accommodation that includes four double bedrooms and two reception rooms.

In a picturesque rural location, it may appeal to buyers with equestrian interests, as its outer facilities include two loose boxes, a tack room, a hay barn and a paddock.

There is approximately an acre of grounds with the house, plus a garage block and store.

The current owners have refurbished the property with great care, adding oak floors, doors and door frames, open fires, and solid fuel stoves.

Period features are exposed throughout, and the bathroom and ensuite are of similar high standard.

An electric gated driveway leads in to the grounds, where there is also a spacious oak framed garage complex.

This property is a rural retreat, but it is also handy for road and rail networks.

For sale at £875,000, it is being marketed by Earnshaw Kay estate agents.