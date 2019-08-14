Cashing Out: A Bookmaker’s Profit Every Second

Everyone loves a big win on the horses or Premier League, but we all know the profits of the bookie will be far greater than any Grand National 100/1 shot.

The staggering number bookmakers, such as Paddy Power, William Hill and bet365, profit every second has been revealed in a new feature from BettingApps.co.uk.

The study highlights the profits made by the UK’s leading bookmakers as well as the industry as a whole in real-time, with users able to discover how much profit a site has made during the period you are on the page.

In many cases this reaches thousands per second, with the industry in the UK now worth over £14billion per year.

Simon, Director at Betting Apps said, “While we work hard to ensure our customers make profit from our tips, it’s interesting to look at data from a bookmaker’s standpoint.

“The industry is incredibly strong right now and continues to thrive thanks to an ever-increasing choice of markets, live streaming and other innovative features.”