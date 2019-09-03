Pizza Express launch golden dough ball hunt

A popular pizza chain has launched a Willy Wonka-style golden ticket competition with a twist – the tickets are actually golden 'DOUGH BALLS'… worth £50,000 in total.

PizzaExpress is celebrating the golden anniversary of the much-loved starter by hiding 50 golden balls throughout the UK.

And lucky finders will be rewarded with a £1,000 gift card to spend in their restaurants and enjoy a meal with friends and family.

The nationwide treasure hunt will run throughout September and see the golden 'dough balls' hidden in top secret locations across the UK.

Among them are London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, Belfast and Cardiff - and four of the balls will also be included in Deliveroo orders.

PIZZA EXPRESS. Golden doughball giveaway. London. Picadilly Circus

Dough balls were first created 50 years ago by pizza chefs using off-cuts of fresh dough and have remained popular ever since.

Zoe Bowley, managing director at PizzaExpress, said: “In 1969 our passionate pizzaiolos accidentally invented an icon and half a century later our delicious dough balls are still on a roll.

“To celebrate this epic milestone, we're unleashing a month of spherical shenanigans this September.”

PIZZA EXPRESS. Golden doughball giveaway. London. Regents Street

To follow the hunt for the golden dough balls use the hashtag #HBDB and finders should tweet @pizzaexpress to claim their prize – for more information go to pizzaexpress.com/HBDB.