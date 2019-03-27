£237,000 investment transforms much-loved community Sheffield pub

A much-loved community pub in Sheffield has been given a new lease of life thanks to a £237,000 transformation.

The Cock Inn, situated just over the River Don bridge in the lovely village of Oughtibridge, has relaunched following a £237k investment by independent pub operators, Punch.

New life has been breathed into this much-loved community pub creating a place for the local community and visitors to the area to enjoy all year round. Work has included a full internal refurbishment with alterations made to open the pubs trading area providing more space for customers to enjoy good food, drink and entertainment.

With all new furnishing throughout, the pub has a warm, comfortable, home from home feel with nods to Oughtibridge’s history dotted throughout. The investment has created 10 new jobs.

The pubs exterior has benefited from a full redecoration, new lighting and signage scheme whilst the garden has also been completely redeveloped. The disused outbuilding has been removed to create a fantastic Al Fresco eating and drinking area with booth seating and planters creating the perfect place to enjoy the sunshine.

New Publican Jenny has been working at the pub for a little over three years so when the opportunity arose to run the pub herself, she couldn’t resist.

Jenny said: ‘’I love this pub and we are really excited to be back open and trading. The pub looks fantastic and we can’t wait to welcome customers old and new, many of whom know me and my daughter Dee, who is helping run the pub. The Cock Inn is a beautiful asset to the village and surrounding areas, and we have great plans to ensure it remains at the very heart of the community.’’

The Cock Inn has a wide range of drinks available including a large gin selection, quality cask and craft beer. The pub also boasts a brand new, fully equipped kitchen so will launch with a new menu featuring a tantalising selection of pub classics which is sure to cater for all.

The pub will host regular weekend entertainment from live singers to DJ nights. With both Sky and BT sport The Cock Inn is the place to be for those key sporting events throughout the year.

Speaking about the investment, managing director for Punch, Andy Spencer, said: “We are really proud to invest in fantastic community pubs such as The Cock Inn. The pub looks fantastic and with Jenny at the helm we are confident that the pub will continue to go from strength to strength.’’

The investment is part of £32 million being invested in the Punch pub estate in the next year. Pub opportunities and similar investment plans can be found at www.punchtaverns.co.uk website.