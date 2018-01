Thieves stole a car from the forecourt of a Sheffield car garage.

A black Suzuki Jimny 4x4 was stolen from City Road Cars, City Road, Sheffield, some point between 4pm on Sunday, January 7 and 9am on Monday, January 8.

Business owner Tony Young said the vehicle was worth around £6,300 and the vehicle registration plate was YG11 LVS.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 184 of January 8.