7 ideal jobs in Sheffield if you hate working 9 to 5

Looking for a more flexible alternative to the 9 to 5?

These part-time and seasonal positions currently available in Sheffield will allow you the freedom you crave, and there's plenty of variety to cater for a range of interests.

Casual Bounty Photographer, Bounty UK

Tasked with visiting new families at maternity units in Sheffield and the surrounding area to provide them with a free photographic service to capture new-born first memories, this role promises to be varied and comes with all of the equipment and training required.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Seasonal Outdoor Activity Instructor, Peak Activity Services Ltd

Do have a passion for outdoor adventure?

This seasonal role will allow you to work in an active and enjoyable environment delivering a range of activity programmes to a diverse array of groups.

A passion for the outdoor industry is a must, along with experience in running outdoor activities or training.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Baking Buddy, Mencap

While this is a volunteer position to support an older lady with a learning disability who loves baking and cooking, it promises to be a fun role which will make a huge difference to someone's life.

Mencap are looking for a fellow baking enthusiast who can work flexible hours in this rewarding position in Rotherham, just a short drive outside of Sheffield.

Apply here: jobs.mencap.org.uk



Paintball Marshall, Delta Force Paintball

Ideal for those seeking casual, flexible work, Delta Force Paintball are recruiting for enthusiastic individuals to join their team on the front line, with the opportunity to increase your wage through various sets of training.

Causal work is available on weekends, as well as weekday work in busier periods.

Perfect for those who enjoy working in a team environment and have a willingness to learn.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Pilates Instructor, New Healthy Body Ltd

Are you passionate about health and well-being?

New Healthy Body are on the hunt for friendly and outgoing Pilates instructors with excellent customer service skills, who are keen to help people improve their fitness.

A nationally accredited Level 3 qualification is required, as well as experience in teaching Pilates.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Festival Jobs, Pro-zo.com

Offering flexible work from April through to September, this role involves working as part of a crew to erect and dismantle fences and barriers for major events and festivals across the North of England, including the Great North Run, V Festival, Creamfields and Tramlines.

The role promises an excellent opportunity for overtime, with plenty of variety and a chance to work outdoors.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk



Gardener / Landscaper, Hortus Landscaping Ltd

Love working outdoors?

An expanding family business are seeking an individual with experience in garden maintenance and plenty of plant knowlegde to join their team, with flexible hours and self-employed or employed status negotiable.

Apply here: indeed.co.uk