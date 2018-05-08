9 of the best farm shops in Yorkshire

Farm shops are becoming increasingly popular as more and more people want to eat locally sourced and fresh produced. There are a wide array of different farm shops around Yorkshire, many of which have restaurants or cafes selling delicious food made from their own produce.

Here’s a list of some of the best farm shops in York

The Rhubarb Triangle Farm Shop, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

The Dobson family have been farming in Carlton Since 1815, and in the early years the farm had not both crops and livestock.

They now sell produce from the farm, and other goods which are either grown or produced in Yorkshire.

This farm shop focuses on value and friendly service, offering a pleasant shopping experience to their customers.

The Whole Hogg Farm Shop and Tea Room, Malton, North Yorkshire

Located in converted cart shed on a traditional working farm, the Whole Hogg Farm Shop and Tearoom is in a picturesque and tranquil setting close to the banks of the River Derwent in North Yorkshire.

Their Farm Shop boasts a well stocked butchery and a delicatessen which sells a wide selection of traditional farmhouse produce, including organic vegetables, jams, chutneys, bread and home-baking.

The Balloon Tree, York, North Yorkshire

The Balloon Tree’s motto is ‘Fewer Food Miles – More Farm Yards’ which encompasses everything they stand for. They pride themselves on 'super fresh' homegrown produce.

This farm shop also provides a great day out for all of the family, as kids can feed the animals and have fun in the children's play area, whilst you relax in the landscaped cafe garden.

Betton Farm, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Betton Farm is a farm, farm shop and bakery, tearoom and restaurant all-in-one. In summer you can enjoy peace and quiet on their garden terrace and in winter there’s a log burning stove which welcomes visitors into the cosy tea room restaurant.

They offer freshly baked breads and cakes and delicious ice cream. They also offer a bespoke wedding and events service which is tailored to your requirements and budget.

Keelham Farm Shop, Thornton, West Yorkshire and Skipton, North Yorkshire

At Keelham Farm Shop, their motto is ‘food tastes better from the farm’. They have a farm shop in both Thornton and Skipton, which are both dedicated to nurturing and celebrating great tasting food, making sure that everybody can enjoy, by making it sustainable and affordable.

They have events on throughout the year and even have their own list of recipes which can be viewed on their website.

Blacker Hall Farm Shop, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Blacker Hall Farm Shop offers award-winning seasonal produce from its own farm, and other local farms.

Around 75% of what they sell is made at Blacker Hall Farm, so whether you’re picking up a few essentials in The Farm Shop or enjoying a lunch in their cafe, named The Barn Café, everything is fresh and locally sourced.

Mackenzies Smokehouse Farm Shop, Yorkshire Dales

Mackenzies Smokehouse Farm Shop is set in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, where they work closely with local producers to bring their customers quality foods at reasonable prices.

After it's initial opening in 1997, our shop has quadrupled in size and now offers a wide range of fresh foods from fruit & veg, frozen foods and cheeses through to ready meals, sweet & savoury biscuits and of course our own range of smoked foods.

Cannon Hall, Farm Shop, Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Famous for it’s notoriously good home-produced beef, pork & lamb, Cannon Hall Farm Shop has twice been a finalist in the White Rose Awards “Taste of Yorkshire” competition.

They use traditional farming and butchery methods which have been handed down through the generations, in order to provide some of the finest quality meat and fresh farm produce.

Farm Shop at Cranswick, Driffield, East Yorkshire

This is a family-run farm shop and cafe, located on the A164 between the two market towns of Driffield and Beverley.

In 1989 they opened the doors to their purpose-built farm shop in order to sell their own pasteurised & bottled milk, along with a selection of the best of produce Yorkshire had to offer.

In 2016, they opened a new Farm Shop & café, which is popular with visitors from far and wide.

