A boutique cat café is coming to Sheffield city centre and this is when it will open

A new boutique cat café will open in Sheffield city centre and it sounds purrfect.

Kitty Barn will open on Chapel Walk at the beginning of January and it promises to be an adorable café.

Sophie Petford said the café will open in Sheffield city centre with ten resident cats, from a local animal sanctuary, on site.

Kitty Barn will be serving locally roasted roasted coffee as well as locally sourced cakes and treats.

She said: “We decided to name the café Kitty Barn. Barn because the colour scheme will be linked to a rustic barn conversion.

“And ‘Kitty’ as one of our main messages is for customers to feel relaxed and comfortable around the cats

“When you greet a cat you say ‘hi kitty’ so we thought this synonym would be perfect for our business.”

Kitty Barn will be the latest cat café in Sheffield after Tabby Teas opened their doors in July last year.

