A feast of festive sounds to enjoy at Christmas concert

The famous Sheffield Oratorio Chorus members always bring mince pies to offer to their audience in the interval at their annual carol concert.

But this year there will be something else on the menu – the opportunity to buy a booklet of SOC recipes. The main event is a gorgeous selection of carols both old and new, solos by emerging soloists and Christmas hymns and carols. Tickets are £10 (concessions £8, students and under-16s £5) both online at www.oratorio.org.uk and from the Blue Moon Café at 2, St James Street, adjacent to Sheffield Cathedral.