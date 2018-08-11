A guaranteed place in next year's London Marathon could be yours

Leading South Yorkshire dementia charity Lost Chord has been awarded a guaranteed place in the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon.

And now the search is on for the runner who can take up the celebrated sporting challenge and raise the most money for the charity that provides vital interactive musical experiences for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.

The world famous running event through the streets of London will take place on April 28 2019.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to get the word about Lost Chord right into the heart of the capital,” said Lost Chord Chief Executive Helena Muller.

“It’s a tough challenge and the person we are looking for to represent us will not only have the level of stamina to complete the route alongside some world class athletes but will also be able to make this a major fundraising success for us too.

“The most important thing is that our runner will know every step they take is making a massive difference to the lives of people living with dementia.

“Let’s use the fact that we can run help those who often have lost the ability to even stand, because of this devastating disease.”

To find out more about Lost Chord or to apply to represent the charity at the Virgin Money London Marathon 2019 visit www.lost-chord.org.uk or call 01709 811160.