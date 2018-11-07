A popular Sheffield nightclub could be closing and replaced by a well-known bar

A popular nightclub in Sheffield could be closing down to make way for a well-known high-street chain bar.

Plans have been submitted to Sheffield City Council to transform Reflex on Holly Street into a Slug and Lettuce bar.

The Stonegate Pub Company have submitted plans to close the nightclub which specialised in 80s and 90s music.

The company owns a number of bars and pubs in Sheffield, including The Bessemer, The Graduate, Popworld, Walkabout and The Cavendish.

Slug and Lettuce is another of the company’s more successful pubs with numerous sites already across the country.

A description of the bar on its website reads: "Slug & Lettuce are all about getting together over heavenly cocktails for boozy brunches, ladies lunches and wilder weekends with friends.

"Our high-street bars across the country always have something going on!

“Under cover of darkness, we transform into the perfect meet-up spot to create the ideal atmosphere for a night of partying, dancing, chatting– whatever you’re in the mood for...

“You’ll also love our cocktail deals that give you one more reason for that overdue catch up -we even do masterclasses so you can make your favourite S&L cocktails when entertaining at home.

“And, as if the great quality food and fabulous cocktails weren’t enough, our Fizz Friday is the perfect pour for friends celebrating seriously.

“So, whether you’re craving a relaxing daytime lunch date, or partial to a party in the evening, we’ve got just what you need.”

Sheffield City Council will make a decision on the application in due course.