Accident near post office in Sheffield city centre causing delays 

An accident close to a post office in Sheffield city centre is causing traffic delays this evening.

Stagecoach Yorkshire tweeted at just after 4pm that the incident took place “In Sheffield, outside the post office buildings.”

No further details have been given as yet.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment and we are waiting for a response.