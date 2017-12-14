Action taken against South Yorkshire boy after racist abuse

Police have taken action against a 13-year-old boy after claims he was racially abusive towards residents in a home.

Police were called to the alleged hate crime in Maltby on Sunday, December 10, after claims that the boy had been racially abusive towards residents.

Officers identified the boy and decided restorative justice - an agreement of appropriate action made between a victim and the offender - would be an appropriate course of action as punishment.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Under the order it has been agreed the teenager is not allowed to engage with the residents of the property in anyway, not to direct verbal racial comments of an abusive nature to the residents in anyway and not to interfere with the property or to encourage others to do so.

"As well as the order the teenager has also been referred to the local youth offending team."