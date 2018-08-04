Adult Lego builders transform empty shop for Sheffield Bricktropolis

Adult Lego builders descended on the city centre today as Sheffield Bricktropolis got underway.

They proudly displayed their creations to delighted visitors as part of the Adult Fans of Lego fringe event in an empty retail unit in Barkers Pool.

Chris Adams with his models. Pictures Chris Etchells

Sheffield Bricktropolis will see 21 famous buildings built on the streets of the city centre - including Sheffield’s very own City Hall.

The event, which will run until August 17, will allow people of all ages to follow a trail of world landmarks across the city as well as take part in a series of fringe events.

The retail unit has now been transformed into the Sheffield Bricktropolis Interactive Building Zone, where there will be free Lego building workshop for children throughout the fortnight.

The festival has been brought to the city by Sheffield Business Improvement District a business-led, not for profit organisation to improve experiences, standards and add value for all city users.

Andy Veltman with a model

For more details on events visit www.sheffieldbricktropolis.com

A Sheffield Bricktropolis fringe event

Andy Veltman, Richard Hinchliffe, and Miles Fielding.

Nate Dias with his models