Age UK gives veterans the chance to socialise in Sheffield

War veterans and their partners will be given the chance to socialise and look back at the time when they served their country as part of an Age UK initiative.

Age UK Yorkshire and Humber is bringing the veterans together at Kelham Industrial Museum.

The event follows the organisations hugely successful event at The Yorkshire Air Museum in June.

Veterans will be able to enjoy Sheffield’s Industrial Heritage. They will also be treated to a ukulele band performing the sounds of the 40s and 50s, and will have a chance to get together and to watch film of Yorkshire from the 1930s-1950s, made specifically for the project by Age UK and the Yorkshire Film Archive.

Age UK and the Royal British Legion will be offering information and advice. Sheffield Military Covenant Partnership and several other local veterans’ associations will also be represented.

Those attending are involved in an Age UK project which has provided support and social opportunities to more than 1000 veterans born before 1951.

Many of the veterans attending served during World War Two, while others served in Korea and more recent conflicts. They enjoy the company of other veterans who understand the lives they lived in the Forces, which some happily recount while for others it is still too difficult.

“Most of our veterans served in the Second World War or immediately after it. They have stories to tell and enjoy still getting out and about when they can” commented Age UK Regional Co-ordinator Hilary Thompson. “We cannot begin to understand how life was for them, and it is a huge privilege to work with them.”

“Our event is about giving the veterans a fantastic day out, and offering support when it is needed. It is also an opportunity to highlight that there is help for veterans who served their country when they need it, both from Age UK and the Forces charities.

“Some of these veterans are less able to get out and about than they used to and they look forward to the events that our local Age UKs organise for them. We are also using the opportunity to highlight the fact that so many older people served our country in different ways, and there is support out there for them when they need it.”