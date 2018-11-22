Aggressive man admits offences in Sheffield city centre

An aggressive man who admitted a series of offences in Sheffield city centre has been remanded in custody.

Shaun Holman, aged 33, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two public order offences, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and domestic assault when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Chapel Walk

He is to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on December 13.

South Yorkshire Police said Holman’s ‘persistent anti-social behaviour within the city centre and wilful refusal to engage with housing has left little movement in how to best manage the risk he poses’.

The force added: “This is a positive result for businesses and members of the public who work and use the city centre day to day.

“Holman has proved to be a constant problem within the city centre with his persistent, aggressive behaviour especially in the Chapel Walk area.

“It is regrettable that enforcement was the only option available but after numerous attempts to try help him we are duty bound to help those that his actions effect”