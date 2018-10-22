Air ambulance called to 'serious' crash on M1 near Sheffield as police CLOSE motorway

A stretch of the M1 near Sheffield is currently closed after a serious crash this lunchtime.

Police closed the M1 northbound between J36 and J37 in Barnsley after the crash at around 1.45pm.

Scene on M1 this lunchtime - Credit: Traffic Cameras UK

Traffic is currently being held on the northbound and southbound routes following the crash.

The air ambulance has been called to the incident.

Highways England said that the southbound stretch of motorway has now reopened with traffic flowing again.

Drivers caught in the ‘trapped’ traffic have been advised to stay with their vehicle as Highways England make preparations to release traffic once the air ambulance has left.