'Alarmed’ pug found in South Yorkshire melts hearts on social media

This dog, found in South Yorkshire, has melted hearts after an appeal was launched to reunite the adorable pug with its owner.

The pooch’s distinctive appearance, with some people saying its bulging eyeballs make it look ‘alarmed’ or ‘petrified', has helped the appeal rack up hundreds of shares and retweets.

Cliffe Kennels Strays, which said the pug had been found in Barnsley on Saturday, January 5, has asked the owner to call 01226 762 391.

It says anyone claiming the pet as their own will be asked to provide proof of ownership and to pay council and kennel fees.

The Facebook appeal has been shared nearly 700 times since being posted morning, and racked up more than 100 likes after being shared on Twitter by Missing Pets GB.