Aldi launches Online Toy Store just in time for Christmas – including a £30 rocking unicorn

Aldi has launched its new range of Christmas toys and kids are going to love them.

The budget supermarket has launched a new Online Toy Store for Christmas and predicted the top 10 must have toys.

Rocking horse

The toy store launched on Sunday and include amazing traditional wooden toys and LEGO sets from as little as £6.99

A Wooden Kitchen for £29.99 is predicted to be this year’s most popular toy while tech-savvy kids will be able to find an electric scooter under the tree for £69.99.

This year, the retailer predicts a shift towards retro and branded toys which encourage imaginative play as opposed to high-tech gadgets, with 70% of its top 10 falling within the traditional toy category.

Aldi’s Top 10 Toys Predictions 2018 are:

Wooden Dolls House

parents can peruse the new dedicated Online Toy Store, which will be regularly updated with toys, gadgets and games throughout the festive season to be delivered directly to homes across the UK.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK said: “Christmas is such a magical time and this year we’re proud to spread some festive cheer by offering our biggest and best range of toys yet.

“We also know how stressful Christmas shopping can be, which is why our team of experts have been hard at work to try and take as much of the stress out of Christmas as possible by hand-picking the latest must-have toys for our customers.

“With more and more Brits shopping for their gifts online, we hope our new online toy store will help to make the process much easier for shoppers and ensure that our quality products are available to more customers than ever before, including those who do not have an Aldi store nearby.”

Wooden rocking horse

The October Toy Event is available in stores and online via the Aldi Toy Store from the 21st October, but shoppers will have to be quick as Specialbuys are sure to sell out fast.

There are seven Aldi stores in Sheffield, including St Mary’s Gate, Archer Road and St James Retail Park.