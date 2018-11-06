Aldi to donate unsold Sheffield food to local charities this Christmas

Aldi has launched its Festive Food Donations Scheme, calling on charities and foodbanks across Sheffield to register for free donations this Christmas.

The supermarket chain is aiming to redistribute all surplus fresh food from its stores in Sheffield to local charities on Christmas Eve. As part of the scheme, charities and foodbanks will be paired with local stores and can collect products such as fruit, vegetables, fresh meat, fish and bread after the store closes at 6pm on December 24.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of Corporate Responsibility, said: “We’re starting our festive donations scheme even earlier this year to give as many charities as possible the opportunity to apply.

“We want to give something back to the communities that we serve at such an important time of year. Last year we were able to reach thousands of people across the UK, and some charities were even able to prepare fresh meals that fed families well into the New Year.”

Email Christmas@aldi.co.uk before November 18 to register.