ALERT: South Yorkshire holidaymakers warned about Booking.com scam

South Yorkshire holidaymakers are being warned about a new scam that has targeted popular travel firm Booking.com.

Users were reportedly sent WhatsApp and text messages claiming a security breach meant they needed to change their password.

But the link gave hackers access to bookings and they then sent follow-up messages demanding full payment for holidays in advance with bogus bank details provided.

The messages appeared genuine as they included personal data including names, addresses, phone numbers, dates and prices of bookings.

Booking.com insists its systems were not compromised, but said hotels it works with on a separate portal were and customers will be compensated.