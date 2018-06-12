All lines blocked at Sheffield Railway Station due to power cut

A power cut has hit Sheffield Railway Station causing major disruptions.

National Rail tweeted that "all lines are blocked" due to the outage and to expect cancellations and delays.

READ MORE: Man armed with hammer steals till from Sheffield McDonald's drive-thru

The Northern Powergrid said the power cut was first reported at about 11.30am this morning and is affecting 360 properties in and around the station.

READ MORE: Second arrest in Barnsley murder investigation

READ MORE: Six men due in court in bid to block prosecutions over Hillsborough disaster

A spokesperson for the company said: "Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."