Allow extra time for your journey if you are travelling on this Doncaster road

Motorists in Doncaster are advised to leave extra time for their journeys this week as essential gas main repair work takes place.

Engineers from local gas network Cadent will be carrying out the work on Barnby Dun Road, Long Sandall, under the railway bridge today and tomorrow.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place to keep people safe. These will be manned from morning until evening to minimise traffic disruption.

The work is due to finish on Friday and the road will be temporarily reinstated and the traffic lights removed.

The temporary traffic lights will be installed on January 3, for one day, while a permanent road surface is laid.