Amazing photo that proves you can see Haxey Hood from space

This incredible photo proves that you can see the world famous Haxey Hood – from space!

The Google Maps satellite photo clearly shows the battleground where villagers of Haxey and Westwoodside have gone head to head for more than 700 years – and even the trodden down patch of earth where the game plays out each January.

The Google Maps photo which shows the Haxey Hood from space.

The Hood field, where the game is played between is normally used as a farmer's field for the rest of the year.

But come each January 6 – or January 5 if the date falls on a Sunday, like this year – hundreds of residents from the two villages gather on the muddy hillside in a bid to push the famed Hood – a cylindrical tube of leather – towards their favoured village and pub.

This satellite photo clearly shows the lighter ground where, over the years, thousands of boots have trampled down the mud to the extent it now has a different shade to the rest of the field – and shows up from space.

It even shows the route followed by Haxey players as they attempt to get it off the field, onto Tower Hill and into the village.

This year’s contest will take place from approximately 2.30pm outside Haxey Church.