Americana band ready to rock Sheffield

Virtuoso fingerstyle guitarist Benjamin William Pike from Leeds appears at The Greystones next week alongside a Sheffield band.

Headliners at the Wagon Wheel Presents event are Sheffield’s Fargo Railroad Co, who specialise in Southern rock, alt country and Americana music.

They bring a broad spectrum of influences into the door from old school thrash metal to easy listening, jazz to blues, rock and funk to folk, country and bluegrass.

Their debut album, This One’s For You, is available for download from their website, fargorailroad.co

Benjamin, the up-and-coming young roots musician from Leeds, is adept at playing steel string, lap slide and pedal steel.

Benjamin’s music explores folk, alt. country, blues and beyond. His 2012 debut album, Being & Nothingness, was highly praised for its originality and unique musicianship and became one of Folk Radio’s albums of the year in 2013.

Benjamin has played in the UK, Europe, the US and Canada and has been invited to open for such luminaries as The Felice Brothers, C W Stoneking, Nell Bryden, The Low Anthem, Old Crow Medicine Show, Kelly Joe Phelps and Johnny Cash’s guitarist ‘Cactus’ Jim Soldi.

His 2017 album, A Burdensome Year, was picked again for album of the month by Folk Radio and has been featured in The Independent by well-known rock critic Andy Gill

The line-up is completed by The Swells, a new band from Manchester featuring former members of alt country/psych band Walton Hesse.

The three acts play The Greystones on Saturday, August 25.

For advance tickets, go to www.mygreystones.co.uk/august/