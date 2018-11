Americana duo Gilmore & Roberts head to Letwell on Saturday to celebrate the release of fifth album A Problem of Our Kind.

Fiddle and mandolin player Katriona Gilmore has worked with The Albion Band and The Troggs. Barnsley born-guitarist and vocalist Jamie Roberts - brother of Kathryn - started with local band Kerfuffle and has featured with The Dovetail Trio. They play at Letwell Village Hall.