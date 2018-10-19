Anger over ’multiple power cuts’ to Sheffield suburb 

Multiple power cuts have sparked complaints from residents in a Sheffield suburb.

Martin Liddament said Millhouses has been hit by several power outages over the course of a few days this week.

Hastings Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

He told how the power cuts are causing problems for his family when using computers in the home and is also affecting their heating system.

They are also having work done at the property, and the outages are causing disruption for the builders.

In a letter to The Star, the Millhouses resident said: “Since Saturday my area of Sheffield – S7 – has been hit by multiple power outages, with several happening each day for around 90 seconds a time.

This is not acceptable. Each outage causes multiple home systems, including the heating, to fail, requiring daily resetting.

“The family can't use PCs because of the potential damage and corruption that these outages could cause.

“Repeated re-starts of other systems may also eventually cause damage to them.”

He added: “Building work on the house is being affected.

“If tools stop halfway through cutting something then the power starts again 90 seconds later, apart from safety issues, there could be damage.”

In a statement, the Northern Powergrid – which delivers electricity to properties in the area – confirmed there has been an 'intermittent fault' on the underground electricity cable which serves Hastings Road, Hastings Grange, Abbeydale Road and Marriott Road in Millhouses.

The company added: “Intermittent faults can be extremely difficult to locate.

“We're using specialist smart technology to help us identify the position of the fault on our underground network and as soon as we have a confirmed location we will carry out a permanent repair.

“We know how inconvenient unplanned power cuts can be for our customers and I’d like to reassure residents that we doing everything possible to locate the fault as quickly as possible.”

They added: “Intermittent faults can be happen if a cable becomes damaged and moisture gets inside the cable.

“This can be caused by a section deteriorating over time or in situations where other construction work causes damage to the cable.

“When a fault like this happens, to protect the wider network the fuse in the substation powering that part of the network trips resulting in a power cut for local people.”