Antiques Column: Enchanting pigs appealing to the eye        

Wemyss ware was first produced by the Fife pottery in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in 1882 and was theinvention of Robert Heron, pottery owner and Karel Nekola, a gifted designer from Bohemia.

The name comes from the Wemyss family of Wemyss castle who were very enthusiastic patrons of the new wares.

In 1932 production moved to Bovey Pottery in Devon and under the direction of Joseph Nekola, Karel’s son, they continued to make Wemyss ware until the pottery’s closure in 1957.

Wemyss took inspiration from the British countryside with very naturalistic designs including flowers, fruit, birds and animals.

They are probably most famous for the cabbage rose designs and the range of cat and pig figures.

Although the pottery was successful in its day, popularity has been cemented by collectors, who included the Queen Mother, with rare examples of Wemyss ware realising very high prices at auction.

The pigs are a particular favourite of collectors with some being more prized and so more expensive to acquire.

The larger pigs, up to 45cms, are very sought after and the green shamrocks and the cabbage rose decorations are the most desirable.

The pigs were designed for children’s nurseries in wealthy stately homes, being sold exclusively by Thomas Goode in Mayfair.

A whole range were produced; some had slots for money, some were personalised with dates and names, some were small paperweight sized and of course some much larger.

The bright, bold and colourful designs stood out against a stark white background, making these enchanting pigs very appealing to the eye.